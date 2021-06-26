Environment Canada confirms tornado touched down in Grey county, southeast of Owen Sound

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has confirmed a tornado touched down in the township of Chatsworth on Saturday evening.

According to ECCC the tornado hit the Chatsworth area south of Owen sound just after 5 p.m.

There is no word on injuries but there are reports of buildings being destroyed.

Meanwhile there have been heavy downpours in Midland as a result of Saturday's storm.

Video provided to CTV News by a resident of the area show inches of rain on in the downtown core near Hugel Avenue.

A witness tells CTV News that storm drains were visibly overflowing late Saturday evening, around 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.