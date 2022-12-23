Severe weather dampens holiday shopping rush

The wintery weather is impacting holiday shopping plans for some – on what’s usually one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

On Friday morning, Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener was not as busy as it usually is on the eve of Christmas Eve with the wicked weather keeping some away.

Some local shops shut their doors for the day as way to keep staff and customers safe and off the messy roads.

Play-a-Latte in Kitchener posted on their website that they would be closed for the day due to weather conditions.

“Today was supposed to be a super busy day for us with all the Christmas shopping. But we figured safety comes before sales,” owner of Play-a-Latte Ronak Patel said.

There were some who last-minute shoppers at the mall who braved the storm anyway. Some said they had no choice.

“I haven’t done any Christmas shopping yet,” admitted one shopper. "Roads were not that bad. Plows were out. Salters were out. It’s good.”

A clothing store in Uptown Waterloo said it was surprisingly busy despite the weather.

“We had a whole group of women and their kids going to get a coffee, coming in for a chat and there’s a lot of last minute shopping,” said Erban Corner sales associate Hannah Bousfield.