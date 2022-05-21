Severe weather forces Sunfest block party to move indoors

Saturday's strong winds and rain forced the first summer festival’s block party, co-sponsored by Sunfest London, to seek shelter.

Musical artists who were expected to perform along Dundas Place today are now headed for cover inside the London Music Hall after a severe thunderstorm pummeled the city late Saturday morning.

Sunfest Artistic Director Alfredo Caxaj says the move is being made as a precautionary measure to protect those in attendance as well as the artists.

He says even though the acts are now indoors the event is still free to attend with no admission being charged when doors open at 7 p.m.

On Friday night a large crowd was on hand to enjoy the live international music after two uncertain years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

