Severe weather postpones performances at Boots and Hearts Music Festival
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Anchor/Videographer
Alessandra Carneiro
A severe weather system that moved through parts of central Ontario brought performances to a standstill on Saturday on day three of the Boots and Hearts Music Festival.
Just before 2:30 p.m., Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for several areas, including Oro-station, where the annual music festival occurs on Burls Creek grounds.
Following the notice, the festival informed concert-goers that all performances would be postponed for the day, with those attending asked to shelter in their cars as the storm moved through the area.
Shortly after, Environment Canada lifted its tornado warning, and the storm system did not significantly affect the area as initially predicted.
Festival organizers resumed performances Saturday evening.
-
'Music is healing': No Stone Unturned concert honours MMIWGNorth End residents gathered for an afternoon of music, food, celebration, and remembrance Saturday as a picnic/concert celebrated community and honoured the lives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).
-
Man shot in arm Sunday afternoon in Etobicoke: policeToronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Etobicoke early Sunday afternoon.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured as plane crashes into Beaverhill Lake in central AlbertaOne person is dead after a plane that crashed into Beaverhill Lake in central Alberta.
-
Victim identified in suspicious northwestern Ont. death, arrest warrant issuedOn Wednesday Ontario Provincial Police announced they were investigating a suspicious death in in Sabaskong Bay First Nation. Sunday, police identified the victim and issued an arrest warrant in connection with the death.
-
Full O-Train service resumes after four week closure and back to school for some students: Five stories to watch this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Blue Jays third baseman Chapman out against Cubs with finger inflammationToronto third baseman Matt Chapman has been scratched from the Blue Jays' series finale against the Chicago Cubs with right middle-finger inflammation.
-
Calgary pet adoption event aims to find 'furever homes' for animalsA special animal adoption event was held Saturday to help find forever homes for animals in need.
-
More than $80K in damages done during Hearst vandalism spreeOntario Provincial Police say they have made an arrest in connection to the recent spree of vandalism in the Town of Hearst.
-
Cambridge Coun. Donna Reid passes awayWard 1 Cambridge city councillor Donna Reid has died.