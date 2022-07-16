Severe weather reaches parts of the province
Severe weather reached parts of Saskatchewan on Friday, with potential tornado touchdowns and some damage reported.
Severe weather reports will be investigated over the next several days, according to Environment Canada, which includes a potential tornado touchdown near Edgeley, Sask, which is about 53 kilometres from Regina.
Shelly Stanley captured photos of a storm and potential supercell that she witnessed around 9:30 p.m. over St. Joseph’s Sask., which is just 22 kilometres away from Edgeley, Sask.
Some damage to trees and wind gusts up to 178 kilometres per hour was witnessed near Grenfell, Sask.
Quite the nasty storm at Grenfell, Sk last night with wind gust of up to 178km/hr. @BradlynOakes @ctvregina pic.twitter.com/bhe478oSoC— Mr. Schutz (@MrSchutz1) July 16, 2022
Several more people from around the province, including Regina, shared photos on social media, documenting storm clouds.
Crazy amount of lightning looking east from harbor landing #skstorm pic.twitter.com/6ZGwt3zAtb— Matt Rowe (@collectsdecks) July 16, 2022
Absolutely amazing #skstorm near Strasbourg at 7 pm pic.twitter.com/RDNM57zhwo— Jenny Hagan LostInSk (@LostInSk) July 16, 2022
Massive #skstorm .. saw some ground circulation between Balgonie and White City pic.twitter.com/yq5pQqOZRk— Scott Aspinall (@ScottAspinall5) July 16, 2022
794pm buylea sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/LeRUfRD7M9— Craig Boehm (@Skstormchaser) July 16, 2022
Wild SK storm tonight near Avonhurst, SK. Heavy rain, strong winds and some huge hail �� #skstorm #hail @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/1FDVAJhicN— Sara Kurtz (@SaraHanson03) July 16, 2022