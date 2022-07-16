Severe weather reaches parts of the province

Severe weather reached parts of Saskatchewan on Friday, with potential tornado touchdowns and some damage reported.

Severe weather reports will be investigated over the next several days, according to Environment Canada, which includes a potential tornado touchdown near Edgeley, Sask, which is about 53 kilometres from Regina.

Shelly Stanley captured photos of a storm and potential supercell that she witnessed around 9:30 p.m. over St. Joseph’s Sask., which is just 22 kilometres away from Edgeley, Sask.

Some damage to trees and wind gusts up to 178 kilometres per hour was witnessed near Grenfell, Sask.

Quite the nasty storm at Grenfell, Sk last night with wind gust of up to 178km/hr. @BradlynOakes @ctvregina pic.twitter.com/bhe478oSoC

Several more people from around the province, including Regina, shared photos on social media, documenting storm clouds.

Crazy amount of lightning looking east from harbor landing #skstorm pic.twitter.com/6ZGwt3zAtb

Absolutely amazing #skstorm near Strasbourg at 7 pm pic.twitter.com/RDNM57zhwo

Massive #skstorm .. saw some ground circulation between Balgonie and White City pic.twitter.com/yq5pQqOZRk

794pm buylea sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/LeRUfRD7M9

Wild SK storm tonight near Avonhurst, SK. Heavy rain, strong winds and some huge hail �� #skstorm #hail @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/1FDVAJhicN