Severe weather watches end in Simcoe County

A tornado watch for Simcoe County has ended after a day of intense weather.

Environment Canada issued the tornado watch around noon on Wednesday, warning of possible damaging wind gusts and nickel to toonie-sized hail.

In the event of threatening weather, the weather agency advises seeking shelter indoors on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a bathroom, basement, stairwell or interior closet.

One year ago, a south-end Barrie community was struck by a tornado that damaged more than 100 homes.

The destructive EF-2 became one of Environment Canada's top 10 weather events for 2021.