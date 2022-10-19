Severed pig's head left in rainbow crosswalk a possible hate crime: RCMP

Police are investigating after the severed head of a pig was left on a rainbow Pride crosswalk at Graminia School in Parkland County.

Mounties were first alerted to the situation around 10 a.m. on Sunday by a school employee.

Investigators say the pig was domesticated, and its head was severed with a bladed instrument, adding that its placement in the centre of the crosswalk appears to be intentional and designed to disturb parents and staff.

Police are treating the incident as a possible hate crime, because the school has a gay-straight alliance.

“An unsophisticated person might think this was a prank. An objective viewer would see it as highly intolerant and provocative,” Staff Sgt. Ian Gillan of Parkland RCMP said in a written release.

“We do want to emphasize to the public how seriously we take incidents like this. Our community should feel safe for everyone living in it, and especially at a school. It’s really terrible that this could have been seen by children and students,” said Cst. Sarah Williams of Parkland RCMP.

Parkland School Division released a written statement about the incident.

"We were shocked and saddened after being informed of what appears to be a despicable act and a direct display of aggression towards the LGBTQS+ community,” said Supt. Shauna Boyce.

“Any attack towards a minority, and especially towards children, is to be condemned and we hope whomever is responsible for this is exposed and brought to justice. As an act like this is traumatic in nature, necessary support is in place for staff and students at the school who may feel targeted by this discovery.”

Police are now looking for anyone who may have been in the area in the evening of Oct. 15 to the late morning of Oct. 16, may have information on mutilated pigs, or butchers or meat packers who may have recently sold or had a pig’s head stolen to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.