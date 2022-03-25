Severn Bridge man armed with knife shot by OPP with anti-riot weapon during arrest

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after an OPP officer shot a man with an anti-riot weapon at a home in Severn Bridge.

According to the agency, provincial police officers tried to arrest the man just after midnight on Tuesday as part of a drug trafficking investigation, but when they asked him to exit the residence, he refused.

The SIU reports that the man was armed with a knife when the officers entered the home.

It says one of the officers shot the man with an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN), causing him to drop the knife.

"The man then fell into medical distress due to a suspected drug overdose," the report states.

Officers administered naloxone, an overdose antidote, and placed the man under arrest.

He was released from the hospital on Thursday.

The SIU invokes its mandate anytime a police officer discharges an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm.

Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectiles can be discharged and is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.

The agency urges anyone with information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.