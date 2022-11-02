Severn couple wins Soldiers' Memorial Hospital's October 50/50 prize

Elgin and Caroline Evans of Severn are the winners of October's Soldiers' 50/50 grand prize draw.

"You don't know what you just did for us," were the first words out of Elgin's mouth when he found out he and his wife had won the Soldiers' grand prize for October. "We have to get some work done on the house that we couldn't afford, and now we can do it."

Caroline and Elgin have been married for 61 years, and their lottery purchases are generally a mutual decision. This time, however, Caroline gets credit for making the decision that led to them being grand prize winners.

"We were driving by, and I said, 'Why don't you go in and buy tickets?'" said Caroline. "I told him to get the $75 bundle this time."

The Evans won the grand prize of $16,712 in October's draw.

"We've both been in the hospital for different things, and we were really happy with the hospital. We found some really nice people here, and the hospital was great with us."

The November Soldiers' 50/50 raffle is already underway. With a winner every week, there are plenty of chances to win big. The first early bird draw is this Thursday, Nov. 3, for $500 cash.

Soldiers' 50/50 raffle is managed by the Soldiers' Foundation and works to generate funding for areas of emerging need within Soldiers' Memorial Hospital.

The next Soldiers' 50/50 Grand Prize draw is Nov.25, and Early Bird draws are set for Nov. 3 10, and 17. The grand prize has a guaranteed jackpot of $5,000, and ticket bundles start at $10.