Severn Township creates bylaw to deal with 'excessive noise issues'
The Township of Severn has created a noise bylaw to address concerns amid an increase in short-term rental properties.
The town says it received several complaints from residents about excessive noise, open-air burning, parking, property standards, littering, and fireworks.
In response, the noise bylaw will prohibit the use of stereo systems, electric sound-emitting devices and boom boxes, construction work, and the use of power or lawn maintenance equipment during certain times of the day.
Additionally, the bylaw bans discharging firearms, except on crown land, during the specified times.
Most rules apply between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. on weekends.
Visit the town's bylaw page online to see the full list of times and restrictions or to file a complaint.
The town stated that some exemptions to the new noise bylaw would be considered.
