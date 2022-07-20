Sewage spill reported at Manitoba beach

The Manitoba government says high E.coli levels near a beach on Lake Winnipeg are the result of a sewage spill last week.

In an advisory released Wednesday, the province said the spill occurred on July 15 near Spruce Sands beach, located approximately 16 kilometres north of Gimli. They said samples collected on Tuesday showed elevated E.coli levels at 16,756 E. coli per 100/ml, which exceeds the recreational water quality objective of 200 E.coli per 100/ml.

“It is recommended that people and animals not enter the water at Spruce Sands beach until repeat water tests show the water meets the recreational water quality objective. Beach closure signs are being posted today,” the province said in its advisory, adding more water testing is being done at other beaches in the area as a precaution.

The spill occurred after a sewage line was damaged during routine ditch maintenance, the province said. Water levels in the ditch will be reduced to either repair or replace the line.