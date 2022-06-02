Sewage spills into Rideau Canal as crews repair gate designed to prevent overflows
The city of Ottawa says 18,000 litres of sanitary sewage spilled into the Rideau Canal during heavy rain this week as crews performed an "emergency repair" of an isolation gate during a storm.
The Ministry of Environment, Conservation, and Parks has been notified of the sanitary sewage overflow on Monday.
"During an emergency repair of the isolation gate at the Rideau Canal regulator, a flash rain event of 8.2 mm in just under 20 minutes occurred while the gate was in the closed position, and resulted in a sanitary sewage spill (SSO)," said Paul Montgomery, Acting Director of Water Services.
"These repairs were necessary in order to prevent future overflows."
Montgomery says combined sewage flow from the Rideau Canal Collector had been diverted to the Combined Sewage Tunnel at the Confederation diversion chamber in anticipation of the work.
"It is believed that the spill was very dilute due to the rain," Montgomery said. "As a result a small SO volume of 18m3 was recorded before the gate could be reopened manually.
