Sewer blockage causes Kitchener school to close early: WRDSB

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) says Eastwood Collegiate Institute in Kitchener would be closing early on Friday after a sewer blockage.

According to a post from the WRDSB at 2 p.m., washrooms were inoperable and would be closing early as well as the school.

The school board says students will be dismissed to walk home. For students who take a bus, a bus was said to be on route to transport students home.

"Our Facilities team is working to address the issue as soon as possible.," said a communications officer with the WRDSB in an email to CTV News.

