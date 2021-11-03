Sewing needle found inside Halloween candy, Dufferin OPP says
Provincial police warn parents to check their children's Halloween candy after they say a sewing needle was found in a small-sized chocolate bar handed out in Orangeville.
Police say a mother reported the tampered treat, saying her daughter found a two-inch needle inside an Aero chocolate bar.
They say the child had gone trick-or-treating in the College Avenue area.
Police ask parents to be "extra vigilant about checking the candy that was collected."
They say to report anything suspicious about the packaging or candy to the police. "Do not consume," OPP added.
Another incident of tampered treats was reported in Grey Bruce; this time, a pin was found inside a Smarties box.
Grey Bruce OPP said the candy was likely handed out in Wiarton on Halloween night.
Police are investigating both incidents.
