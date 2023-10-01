Sewing retreat in Timmins brings people together to make quilts for residential school survivors

A patchwork of people from various places and cultures have come together for a sewing retreat event in Timmins, Ont.

They are volunteering their time to stitch up quilt squares for blankets which will be donated to survivors of the residential school system.

The founder of 'Quilts for Survivors' said she is overwhelmed by what they've accomplished in four days.

“I’m just really grateful for all the volunteers, everyone came here knowing that what they worked on this weekend they don’t bring home so a lot of love in the room, a lot of support,” said the group’s founder Vanessa Genier.

“To have 55 people working on things they don’t get to keep and they’re just happy to do it – that tells you how well this is going."

One woman from the United States told CTV News that she felt compelled to help.

“It’s a long trip from Idaho to here and I was like really tired but I think it’s so worth it," said Donna Forbes.

"I’ve really had a lot of deep feelings and spiritual awakenings and it’s just been wonderful."

A mother and daughter from Canada's East Coast also flew in for the cause this weekend.

“I’ve gone to different quilt classes but this is like so incredibly different and special and we’re just like working and listening to people talk and sing and tell stories," said Christine Doucette of P.E.I.

“The end result is my favourite part because most quilts are really pretty with lots of different designs and patterns," said Doucette's 11-year-old daughter, Fiona Dugan.

Over the past two years, 'Quilts for Survivors' has donated more than 3,000 quilts. The waiting list to receive one is about a year and that's why the not-for-profit organization needs as much help as it can get. The group will even teach those wanting to learn how to make quilts.

“I’ve managed to do that," said Joann Butterfly Pezzo at the retreat.

"I know how to make a couple of blocks. A little slow but steady as she goes right?”

This was the group’s first annual sewing retreat – meaning organizers are already getting plans underway for next year's event.

For more information on 'Quilts for Survivors' or how you can help, follow their social media page.