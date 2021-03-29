Sex assault case thrown out due to delay, woman says

A Manitoba woman is speaking out after she found out a trial scheduled for a man accused of sexually assaulting her has been called off.

The woman said she was told Friday too much time has passed between his arrest and the trial.

“I had victim services and the Crown call me,” the woman said. “They told me that they had sad news and they won’t be going forward with my trial.”

CTV News Winnipeg isn’t identifying her because she’s a complainant in a sexual assault case who was under 18 at the time the offence was alleged to have occurred.

The now 29-year-old was 16 in February 2009 when she said she was sexually assaulted while walking to a bus stop in Winnipeg’s West End.

According to a case file the woman has compiled, the man, who was also a youth at the time, was charged in February 2019 — 10 years after the incident.

Efforts to review specifics of the case were unsuccessful due to a rule restricting access to audio recordings of youth court proceedings that are more than five working days old.

But the woman said she was told the charge was stayed because of the Jordan decision—a Supreme Court of Canada ruling which requires trials in provincial courts to be completed within 18 months of a charge being laid.

“I was shocked and I was upset and I was angry,” the woman said. “I’ve been working so hard to close these wounds and I don’t get to close them the way that I wanted to even if the outcome of court didn’t go the way I wanted it to.”

She said the trial for the accused on one count of sexual assault was set for June of this year, which would’ve been 28 months after he was charged—10 months past the Supreme Court timeline.

A Crown attorney didn’t immediately respond to questions from CTV News Winnipeg about the woman’s case.

While they wouldn’t speak to specifics of the case, a spokesperson for Manitoba Justice said Crown attorneys are expected to review cases to flag any matters that might be affected by Supreme Court decisions and timelines related to delay.

“While some cases may be close or even over the timelines set out by the Supreme Court, the individual factors to be considered will often indicate they are not in jeopardy to be dismissed due to delay motions,” a justice spokesperson said in an email. “No two cases will proceed through the justice system in the same way, so each must be examined and managed on a case-by-case basis.”

Manitoba Justice said it’s working with lawyers and police to ensure cases move more efficiently through the courts to meet timelines set out by the Supreme Court.

The spokesperson said justice officials also review any case where there is a delay motion to determine the causes and make recommendations to address systemic concerns.

A system the woman feels let her down.

“Why would you want to make a charge like that and open all of these old wounds and lay it all out on the table and just have nothing come from it?”