Sex assault charge against former Kelowna, B.C., mayor dropped
A charge of sexual assault laid against the former mayor of Kelowna, B.C., has been stayed by a special prosecutor.
The B.C. Prosecution Service announced in a statement Thursday that the charge laid against Colin Basran last October has been dropped.
The service says special prosecutor Brock Martland was appointed to the investigation of a sexual assault alleged to have happened in May 2022, when Basran was the sitting mayor.
The statement says Martland made the decision after receiving further information from counsel for Basran and police investigators.
The service says Martland concluded after a careful review of all the information that the standard for proceeding with the criminal change could no longer be met.
The two-part test for approval of criminal charges by the prosecution service includes the substantial likelihood of conviction and if the public interest requires a prosecution.
Kelowna RCMP conducted the initial investigation into the allegations, which were then reviewed by the Nelson Police Department before the file went to the special prosecutor who then approved the charge.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2023
-
Here are the road closures in downtown Ottawa for Canada DayWellington Street, the Portage Bridge and other roads in downtown Ottawa will be closed to vehicles on Canada Day.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to buy a home in OttawaThe amount of money Ottawa residents needed to earn to buy a new home dropped $4,670 in May compared to a year ago, as the average cost for a new home dropped more than $60,000 in Ottawa.
-
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia cityThe owner of the Wagner private military contractor made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet on Friday, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia's defence minister.
-
'The offences were horrendous': B.C man loses appeal of sentence for sexual abuse of foster childrenA B.C. man convicted of sexually abusing boys in his care for more than 10 years while he was a foster parent has lost an appeal of his sentence.
-
'More people in emergency than we’ve ever had before’: Province responds to record rates of patients leaving hospital ERs without being seenB.C.'s premier and minister of health say they are focusing on healthcare measures intended to reduce wait times at hospital emergency departments after CTV News reported the rate has reached a historic high on the Lower Mainland.
-
N.S. establishes Canada’s first panel examining environment racismA panel of community members, lawyers and other experts is looking into why unsafe and unpleasant living conditions more common in and around Nova Scotia’s racialized communities.
-
P.E.I. is mourning the loss of political trailblazer Marion ReidP.E.I. trailblazer Marion Reid, who died this week at 94, is being remembered for the major role she played in shattering glass ceilings in Island politics.
-
The new community garden space in St. JamesA new community garden in St. James is growing not only food, but relationships as well.
-
'N' driver fined for deadly accident in Abbotsford“This was a tragic, horrible situation.” That’s how a judge in provincial court in Abbotsford described the death of a mother of two who was hit and killed by an “N” driver.