Sex assault reported on Kitchener trail

Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man in a sex assault investigation.

The incident happened Tuesday, around 12:15 p.m., near Moorlands Crescent in Kitchener.

Police say a female was approached by a male while she was walking on a public trail.

He then ran away along Sedgewood Street, towards Fenside Street.

Police say the victim was not seriously hurt.

Investigators are looking to identify and locate this individual in connection to a sexual assault near Moorlands Crescent in Kitchener.



Details: https://t.co/ddAQi10hbw.



Video evidence can be uploaded here: https://t.co/H6XvuAE2Yk.



Call police with info.



Occ: 23-090987 (904) pic.twitter.com/sSXzUy6jLk

The male is described as white, with a slim build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket with a fur-lined hood, black pants, black shoes and a surgical mask.

Police also released an image of an individual they want to speak to.

They’re asking anyone who lives in the area to check their security video, doorbell cameras or dash cam footage for any suspicious activity and report it to police.