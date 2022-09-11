Sex assault suspect 'pinched a 6-year-old boy's buttocks,' Burnaby RCMP say
Mounties in Burnaby are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an alleged sexual assault on a six-year-old boy in the Metropolis at Metrotown food court.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from Burnaby RCMP.
Frontline officers were called for a report that "an unknown man had grabbed and pinched a six-year-old boy's buttocks," police said in their release.
The suspect left the area before officers arrived, but a witness took a photo of him before he fled, which RCMP shared on Sunday.
“If you recognize the man in the photo, please come forward and speak to our investigators,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in the statement.
“There have been no similar reports in the area, but if you know of a similar incident or witnessed this one, we would like to hear from you.”
Police ask anyone with information to call the Burnaby RCMP detachment at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 22-30330.
