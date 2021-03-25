Sex assault trial of former St. Michael's College School student set to resume today

The trial for a teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto is set to resume today.

The incidents occurred at St. Michael's College School in October and November 2018.

The accused teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

They relate to two incidents in which the students were sexually assaulted with a broom handle.

Court has heard from several students who allege the teen was involved in a sexual assault on Oct. 18 and Nov 7, 2018.

The incident in November occurred in the football team's locker room and was captured on video and shared on social media.

No young person can be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021