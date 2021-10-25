Sex offence investigation launched after arrest of Innisfil man

South Simcoe Police released pictures of an Innisfil man charged with sex offences in hopes other victims come forward to help in the investigation that focuses in and around the area of Big Bay Point and 25 Sideroad in Innisfil.

On Sept. 11, officers got a call about a man masturbating in front of a house in an Innisfil neighbourhood in full view of a young girl and her mother.

Nearly two weeks later, police identified and arrested 26-year-old Benjamin Danby.

Police charged Danby with exposure to a person under 16 and breach of probation.

Last week, officers laid further charges against the Innisfil man, including possessing child pornography, assessing child pornography, distributing child pornography, voyeurism, two counts of criminal harassment and two counts of failing to comply with a prohibition order.

The accused remains in custody, waiting for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

South Simcoe Police believe there could be more victims or evidence that might assist investigators.

They are working to obtain information about Danby's activities over the past few months and encourage anyone with information to contact them at 905-775-3311 ext. 1040, via email, or Crime Stoppers.

The accused is described as a white man, five feet seven inches tall, 139 pounds, brown hair and a thin build. He has scars on his left thumb, a tattoo of two circles connected by a line on his inside right wrist and a small mole on the left side of his face near his mouth.