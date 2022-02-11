Sex offender completes four-year sentence, released: Saint John Police Force
The Saint John Police Force has issued a public notification about the release from custody of a federal inmate deemed a high-risk to reoffend.
Harvey Venus, 36, has been released from Dorchester Penitentiary after completing a four-year sentence for sexual interference.
Police say the offences involved a person under the age of 16, and took place in Nova Scotia.
“Harvey Venus has a record of previous convictions for sexual offences involving children under the age of 16,” says the Saint John Police Force in a news release.
“Information available to the police indicates that this individual presents a risk of significant harm to children under the age of 16.”
Correctional Service Canada has designated Venus as a high-risk offender.
He is described as five-foot-one-inches tall, 179 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.
He currently lives in a Community Correction Centre in Saint John.
Police say they issued this public notification following a careful consideration of all related factors, including privacy concerns and public safety concerns.
