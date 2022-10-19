Sex offender gets life for killing teen during 2009 vacation
Cape Breton ER closures continue to affect level of health-care servicesEmergency department closures in Cape Breton continue to affect the level of health-care services. While some medical officials are trying to bridge the gap, others say more support is needed.
Manitoba reviewing provincial taxes in bid to make province more competitiveThe Manitoba government is launching a review of its taxes with the aim to make the province more competitive.
Business owner suffers “life-altering” injuries during robbery: Winnipeg policeA man in his 60s is in hospital with “life-altering” injuries following a robbery in Downtown Winnipeg over the weekend.
Calgary police seek missing man last seen in Edmonton in JuneCalgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man missing since the summer.
OPP seize $4 million in cannabis plants after community complaintsThree people have been arrested after police in Norfolk County seized approximately $4 million in illegal cannabis plants on Wednesday.
Crash slows traffic on Highway 55 near Lac La BicheA crash has traffic being redirected on Highway 55 south of Lac La Biche Wednesday afternoon.
Severed pig's head left in rainbow crosswalk a possible hate crime: RCMPPolice are investigating after the severed head of a pig was left on a rainbow Pride crosswalk at Graminia School in Parkland County.
'Lifeblood of the community': Wolfe Island ferry staffing shortages affecting islandersLabour shortages are affecting services across the board, and now they’ve hit an essential service in Kingston, the Wolfe Island Ferry.