Sex offender pleads guilty to abducting 10-year-old boy in Edmonton

GRAPHIC WARNING: This article contains details readers may find disturbing.

A diagnosed pedophile with a history of sex offences against children admitted Friday to abducting an Edmonton boy in 2021.

Curtis Poburan, 54, also pleaded guilty to using an imitation firearm to commit the offence and violating probation orders to stay away from children, places where children might be and to not have weapons.

The boy's name and birthdate are protected by a publication ban.

Poburan met him on Jan. 8, 2021, according to an agreed statement of facts.

Both were alone at a skatepark near 69 Avenue and 178 Street in Edmonton.

Poburan showed the boy an airsoft gun and took him to a nearby baseball diamond where he let the boy use several of the guns.

A couple of days later, Poburan and the boy walked to a nearby store where the man bought the boy a vape to smoke.

Poburan was arrested on Jan. 12, 2021, after again leaving the skatepark with the boy to return to the vape shop.

Two men in their 20s were suspicious of Poburan, so they followed him and the boy and called Edmonton police to investigate.

Poburan later told a police detective about an imagined scenario where he took the boy to a nearby motel for "touching, hugging, kissing and oral" sex.

According to the document, Poburan told the detective he was attracted to the boy but didn't intend to engage in sexual acts with him.

Poburan has more than 20 criminal convictions dating back to 1990.

In 2016, he was sentenced to 15 months in prison and three years of probation for attempting to abduct a different child.

He was also convicted of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching in 1998, resulting in an 18-month sentence.

Poburan remains in custody and a sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 10 at 8:45 a.m.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson