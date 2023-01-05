Sex offender pleads guilty to criminal harassment, leaves Canada after stalking woman in Yarmouth

A man identified by police as a high-risk sex offender has pleaded guilty to criminal harassment and has left the country.

The RCMP say officers arrested the man at a home on Chebogue Road in Rockville, N.S., on Dec. 14, 2022 -- the same day police issued a warning that a high-risk sex offender was living in the community.

The arrest was made after the RCMP received information on Dec. 13, 2022 about two stalking incidents.

They say the man had stalked a 25-year-old woman on Water Street in October and again in December.

Police say they obtained surveillance footage from the area that provided evidence before making the arrest.

Allen William Desrosiers, 64, of Rockville, N.S., was charged with two counts of criminal harassment.

He was taken to Yarmouth provincial court where he was remanded into custody.

On Wednesday, Desrosiers appeared in Shelburne provincial court where he pleaded guilty to criminal harassment.

Desrosiers was sentenced to three years probation, which includes conditions that he leave Canada immediately and that he cannot return without the permission of the Nova Scotia Provincial Court for three years.

A news release from RCMP Thursday says Desrosiers also entered into a peace bond, which will take effect at the end of his three years of probation. The bond further restricts him from returning to Canada without the permission of the Nova Scotia Provincial Court for an additional two years.

The RCMP says Desrosiers left Canada on Thursday.

WARNING ISSUED ABOUT OFFENDER

The RCMP had issued a warning in December 2022 that Desrosiers was living in the Rockville area of Yarmouth County.

Police said he was a “high-risk offender” who had completed a 23-year sentence in the United States for sexual offences committed in Massachusetts.

The offences included kidnapping, assault and battery, and multiple charges related to rape. His victims, who were all female, ranged in age from 16 to 47.

According to police, Desrosiers, who is also a Canadian citizen, was released without conditions in 2019 and moved to Nova Scotia in August 2022.