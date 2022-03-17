Sex offender who left Vancouver hospital wanted Canada-wide

Police are searching for a convicted sex offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after leaving a Vancouver hospital in violation of a court order.

Authorities said 40-year-old Marcel Lawson was required to remain in the unnamed hospital while receiving medical treatment under the terms of his long-term supervision order.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

"He has a history of committing serious sexual offences and he is at risk to reoffend," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

Lawson is described as Indigenous, 5'8" tall, and about 230 lbs. with short, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a white Under Armour logo and carrying a black backpack.

He may also be walking with a limp, authorities said.