Sex scandal involving Prince Andrew prompts N.S. high school to change name
A high-profile sex scandal involving Prince Andrew is prompting a school in Dartmouth, N.S., to change its name.
As of Aug. 1, Prince Andrew High School will be renamed Woodlawn High School, to reflect the name of the street and subdivision where the school is located.
The school was named after Prince Andrew in 1960, the year he was born, but a recent sex scandal involving a 17-year-old girl and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein led the school to distance itself from the royal.
Andrew was accused by a woman of sexually abusing her while she travelled with Epstein in 2001 when she was 17, and the prince reached a deal that called for him to make a substantial donation to his accuser's charity.
Principal Craig Campbell says the name of the school should reflect the values of the school community.
A number of potential names were circulated, and Woodlawn High School was most popular by a wide margin.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022.
-- With files from The Associated Press.
