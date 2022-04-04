Sex trap may be key to control spread of so-called 'murder hornets' in B.C., scientists say

Scientists believe they’ve found a bait that’s irresistible to the invasive Asian giant hornet that’s been spotted in B.C., and that is its desire to fornicate.

Female hornets produce very powerful sex pheromones, and when researchers placed samples of the seducing chemical into a sticky trap, they were able to catch thousands of males.

"We are disrupting the mating system of the species," said James Nieh, professor of biological sciences at the University of California in San Diego. "If you catch enough males, there won’t be enough out there to mate with the females, and that needs to happen for the species to found new nest colonies."

So-called “murder hornets” are a large and invasive species that have nasty stings, and kill honey bees.

British Columbia scientists have been busy trying to eradicate the insect, and call this latest research fascinating.

"Oh absolutely! This would be a very helpful tool," said B.C. apiculturist Paul van Westendorp.

But he cautioned there’s still a lot of research to do, and these sex traps would only be useful during the mating months in the late summer and fall.

"Right now in the spring time, it has no bearing on the whole situation whatsoever," added van Westendorp.

The traps also don’t catch female hornets who do most of the work.

Even so, these experimental insect love lures are being called a “promising start.”