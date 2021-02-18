Police are investigating a disturbing sexual assault in a Surrey, B.C., park that prompted a warning for sex workers in the city.

Authorities said the victim was attacked after walking into Kwantlen Park with a man at around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday evening.

"Upon arriving at the park, the man produced a weapon and sexually assaulted the victim. The man fled the scene prior to police arrival," Surrey RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities disclosed that the victim is a sex worker. Surrey RCMP said they revealed that detail in order to "ensure that persons in this vulnerable group, specifically, can be aware of this incident."

Police added that "immediate steps" were taken to alert sex workers about the assault, with help from the team behind the Surrey Women's Centre's emergency outreach van.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities said the suspect was described as a light-skinned man with a slim build and dark hair in a fade-style cut. He is believed to be around 26 years old and possibly Middle Eastern. Police said he was wearing dark clothing at the time of the attack.

Surrey RCMP believe there were witnesses in the Kwantlen Park area when the assault happened, and asked anyone who saw or heard anything to call the detachment at 604-599-0502.