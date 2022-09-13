'Sextortion' scam warning issued by Middlesex County OPP

Middlesex County OPP officers are warning the public to think twice about sending intimate videos or images to strangers online after a recent “sextortion” scam.

Police say the case involves an 18-year-old from Middlesex County that has been victimized of $4,000. In this case, the victim met someone on a popular social media app.

Investigators say the victim never shared intimate photos, however, was made to believe intimate images were captured from the phone they were using while engaged in conversation, at which time, the suspect began to threaten the victim the images would be shared to friends and family unless a fee was paid.

Fearing the photo would be sent to others, police say the victim sent $4,000 to the scammer.

"Sextortion", as it is commonly referred to, is where people engage in sexually explicit conversations or "video chats" and one of the people involved, threatens the other that they will share the sexually explicit videos or images with the other parties family and friends unless they receive money. These scammers are using fake profiles on social media and dating websites to lure you into a relationship and coerce you into performing sexual acts on camera.

There is always a risk in sharing any personal or sexually explicit images over the internet. Think twice before you send or post anything. Before you hit "send" remember that you cannot control where this image or video may travel.

If someone starts demanding payment and threatening you regarding photos or videos, never pay the money, block them from all social media, screen shot messages they have sent you and immediately contact police.

If you are a victim of the sextortion scam call police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center at 1-888-495-8501.

For more information on current fraud trends please visit that Canadian Anti-Fraud Center at: http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.