Sexual abuse complaint against city-run daycare unfounded: police

An allegation of sexual abuse at a city of Ottawa-run daycare centre was unfounded, Ottawa police have concluded.

In an email to CTV News Ottawa, police said the investigation has ended. No other information was provided.

The complaint was revealed in a memo from city staff on Sept. 12. Few details were shared about the nature of the allegation or how many people might have been involved, but city staff said an employee was on investigative leave.

The daycare looks after kids aged 18 months to five years.

The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa was also investigating, according to the city of Ottawa.

In a statement the city of Ottawa said it is aware of what police said, but is awaiting results of the investigation by the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa.

"The City is aware of the statement released today by the Ottawa Police Service in relation to their investigation of an allegation of abuse at the Dr. E Couture Municipal Child Care Centre. The City is currently awaiting further details from the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa with regards to their investigation. Until their investigation is completed, the City cannot comment further at this time," said a statement attributed to Jason Sabourin, director of children's services.

The Children's Aid Society told CTV News Ottawa that its privacy policy prevents them from commenting on any investigations.