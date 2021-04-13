Sexual assault case against Barrie police officer dropped

The case against a Barrie police officer accused of sexual assault has been closed following an investigation by Ontario's watchdog.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says two police officers were placing a 22-year-old man under arrest following an alleged assault on his girlfriend at his residence in September 2020.

The man claims an officer "touched his genitals" during the incident.

The Barrie Police Services reported the complaint to the SIU on Jan. 4.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), a government agency made up of civilian investigators, looked into the allegations and found "no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case."