Sexual assault charge laid after incident in park near UBC

A man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault after allegedly grabbing a woman's breast while she was jogging near UBC this week, according to Univeristy RCMP.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Pacific Spirit Regional Park, Mounties said in a news release Wednesday, adding that the victim had provided "an outstanding description" of the suspect, helping police to identify and arrest him quickly.

Toluwanimi Alausa has now been charged with sexual assault, University RCMP said.

"At this time, investigators feel that there is no nexus between this assault and any other ongoing sexual investigations in the Lower Mainland, and this was a solitary event," said Sgt. Chris Manseau, media relations officer for the B.C. RCMP, in the release.

"Police are encouraging anyone who may have had any unusual encounters in the Pacific Spirit Park in recent weeks to report it to police immediately."

Anyone who was in the area of Trail 3 in Pacific Spirit Park around 10 a.m. Tuesday or witnessed anything suspicious is asked to call University RCMP at 604-224-1322, police said.

Mounties also advised runners to be aware of their surroundings and consider keeping music at a lower volume while running.

"RCMP encourage the public to report all incidents to police as soon as possible as it increases the chances of locating the suspect," police said in their release, adding that they're working with Metro Vancouver Parks to increase patrols in the wake of Tuesday's incident.