iHeartRadio

Sexual assault charge laid against Edmonton man working at Spruce Grove massage therapy clinic

Jordan Kevin Alex Mcnaughton (Supplied: RCMP)

An Edmonton man has been charged after police received a report of a sexual assault that happened during a massage in Parkland County.

The alleged assault happened at a massage therapy business in Spruce Grove, RCMP say.

Jordan Kevin Alex Mcnaughton, 26, faces one count of sexual assault.

He was released from custody with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on Aug. 31.

12