Sexual assault charge laid against massage therapist after woman files complaint: police
A 34-year-old man who worked at a licenced massage therapy business has been arrested and is facing a charge of sexual assault according to Winnipeg police.
Police said an investigation started on Oct. 11 after a woman in her 20s reported being sexually assaulted during a massage appointment.
Investigators learned the incident happened on Oct. 8 at business in the 2000 block of Portage Avenue. Police said the therapist used sexually explicit language while talking to the woman and touched her in an "unwanted and sexual manner."
Police said the woman told the business and called police. She wasn't physically hurt during the incident.
The massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault and he was released on an undertaking.
Police said the man is no longer employed at the business.
The charge has not been tested in court.
-
Voting opens for LaSalle and Tecumseh residentsResidents in Tecumseh and LaSalle can begin voting casting their ballot in the municipal election.
-
City of Barrie seeks local musical act to perform live at this year's Downtown CountdownThe City of Barrie hopes to find a local band or musician to perform at New Year's Downtown Countdown.
-
Alphonso Davies back training with Bayern Munich after head injuryCanadian star Alphonso Davies, who had to be helped off the field last weekend after taking a boot to the head, was back training Friday with Bayern Munich.
-
-
OPP seize $30K in drugs, firearms in Kirkland Lake drug bust, charge twoTwo Kirkland Lake residents have been charged with drug trafficking following a raid on a Pollock Avenue home this week, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths in OttawaIn its update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Friday, Ottawa Public Health reported three new deaths linked to COVID-19 since Tuesday, along with 287 new laboratory confirmed cases.
-
RCMP investigating possible grave site at former residential school in ManitobaRCMP are working with a First Nation in western Manitoba to investigate potential graves.
-
Strathroy-Caradoc man pleads guilty to his part in double shootingA Strathroy-Caradoc man has pleaded guilty to his part in a double shooting that took place in that community. Alexandre Allie, 27, who was arrested trying to cross the border into the U.S. was facing several criminal charges.
-
Person of interest sought in Crescent Heights deathThe Calgary Police Service is seeking a man who may have information in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in an abandoned home in the summer.