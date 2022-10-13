Sexual assault charge laid against massage therapist after woman files complaint: police

A 34-year-old man who worked at a licenced massage therapy business has been arrested and is facing a charge of sexual assault according to Winnipeg police.

Police said an investigation started on Oct. 11 after a woman in her 20s reported being sexually assaulted during a massage appointment.

Investigators learned the incident happened on Oct. 8 at business in the 2000 block of Portage Avenue. Police said the therapist used sexually explicit language while talking to the woman and touched her in an "unwanted and sexual manner."

Police said the woman told the business and called police. She wasn't physically hurt during the incident.

The massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault and he was released on an undertaking.

Police said the man is no longer employed at the business.

The charge has not been tested in court.