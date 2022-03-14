Sexual assault charges laid against London, Ont. police officer

A London police officer is facing sexual assault-related charges in relation to off duty incidents, according to police.

The 25-year-old officer and the female victim had been involved in a relationship, therefore, to protect the identity of the woman, police say the officer’s name will not be released.

The incidents allegedly happened between Aug. 2021 and Feb. 2022 and were reported to police on March 10.

On March 11, police say the officer was charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault with choking. He was released with conditions and is expected to appear in court on June 8.

The officer has four years of service with the London Police Service and is suspended with pay.