Sexual assault charges withdrawn against well-known Sudbury hairstylist

CTV News Northern Ontario has confirmed two charges of sexual assault have been withdrawn against Frank Marasco an internationally known Sudbury hairstylist.

Defence lawyer Michael Lacy confirms Marasco agreed to enter into a common-law peace bond to continue not to have any contact or association with the complainants for a further year.

Lacy adds Marasco did not acknowledge any civil or criminal liability and denies that he did what he was accused of.

The charges were laid in November 2019.