Sexual assault in McLennan Park under investigation

Police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed and sexually assaulted a woman in a Kitchener park.

In a media release, police said officers responded to the park around 10:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

A woman said she was walking in the area when an unknown man approached her.

He attempted to grab her and a struggle ensued.

She was able to get away and call police.

The victim suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 20 and 30. He’s 5-foot-6 with blondish brown hair and an average to athletic build.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants with white shoes and a blue toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.