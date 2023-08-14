Sexual assault investigation leads to charges for London, Ont. man

A London, Ont. man is facing charges following a sexual assault that occurred in the city’s north end over the weekend.

Police said at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, a man was sitting on a bench in the 1100-block of Richmond Street, near University Drive, when the unknown suspect male approached and sat beside him.

Police said the suspect male tried to talk to the male victim and then sexually assaulted him.

The victim left the area and contacted the Western Special Constable Service, who then began an investigation.

The suspect was arrested, and the London Police Services (LPS) was notified and took over the investigation.

Police said when the male was placed inside a cruiser, he became “uncooperative and combative with police,” and attempted to spit on an LPS officer.

As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old London man has been charged with sexual assault and assaulting a peace officer.

Police said the victim was not physically injured.

The accused remains in custody and is expected to re-appear in London court Tuesday in relation to the charges.