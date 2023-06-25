Sexual assault investigation underway in Kitchener neighbourhood

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking into an alleged sexual assault that happened outside a home in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

Police received a report of a female who had been sexually assaulted by a male she didn't know on Saturday at 4:20 p.m.

They say it happened while she was sitting outside a home in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Forest Hill Drive.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect has been described as a male, around 5'7, with an average build, and dark hair.

He was wearing a camouflage hooded sweater, dark pants, and was last seen walking south on Fischer-Hallman.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact WRPS at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.