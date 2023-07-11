Sexual assault, robbery suspect arrested: London police
A suspect wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in east London, Ont. earlier this month has been located and arrested by police.
According to the London Police Service (LPS), at approximately 4:20 a.m. on July 6, a woman was walking in the area of Adelaide Street North and Huron Street when a man crossed the street and began following her.
Police said the man sexually assaulted the woman, stole her purse, and then fled the area.
The victim contacted police and officers attended the scene. A search of the area yielded negative results.
The victim sustained minor physical injuries as a result of the assault.
London police issued a photo of the suspect on July 6 in the hopes the public could identify him. On Monday, police issued a separate update in which the suspect had been identified as a 28-year-old man from London and asked the public for help in locating him.
On Tuesday, London police said the suspect had been located and arrested. He is currently facing charges of sexual assault with a weapon and robbery.
The suspect remains in custody.
