Waterloo regional police are searching for a sexual assault suspect who they say ran away after being bitten by a victim's dog.

Officers were called to the area of Kenora Drive and Wayne Drive in Kitchener just before 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

A female was out walking her dogs when she was approached from behind by a male and assaulted, according to officials.

The suspect was then reportedly bit by one of the victim's dog and ran away.

He is being described as around 6'1 with a light complexion and was wearing a blue and black plaid jacket with silver buttons, dark pants, a dark winter hat and a dark face covering.

Police say his left forearm will be injured and may need medical attention.