Sexual assault suspect in Temagami tried to evade arrest by locking doors of vehicle

A 39-year-old suspect in Temagami is facing charges of sexual assault, drug possession and resisting arrest following an incident Jan. 27.

Ontario Provincial Police were already investigating reports of a sexual assault that took place Jan. 18 on Roosevelt Road when they were called to investigate a vehicle parked on Hillview Road on Jan. 27.

"Police recognized the driver as being the individual involved in the alleged incident," police said in a news release Tuesday.

When they tried to make an arrest, the suspect locked all the doors inside the vehicle.

Altercation ensued

"Moments later, an altercation ensued and the (suspect) attempted to run away from police," the release said. "The accused was stopped, arrested and transported to the Temiskaming detachment."

A search after the arrest uncovered a substance suspected to be meth.

The accused is now charged with sexual assault, resisting a peace officer and drug possession. They were released by way of an undertaking with a court date of March 1 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Temiskaming Shores.

"Victims of sexual assault are not alone," police said. "If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help."

To access the Victim Services of Temiskaming & District website, click here.

A toll-free call can also be placed to the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where information will remain anonymous and confidential. Anyone in an immediate crisis should dial 911.