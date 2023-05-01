Sexual assault suspect runs into bush, falls through ice while trying to escape police
After two and a half hours and a distance of only about seven kilometres, RCMP were able to catch a man who was wanted for sexual assault.
Norway House RCMP said officers saw the man walking in the community on April 28. Upon spotting police, investigators say he ran into the bush.
"He went through the bush and onto the ice on Little Playgreen Lake, where he fell through the ice several times, losing his shoes in the process," RCMP said in a news release.
Police said three officers put on floater suits and went on the ice to rescue the man. One officer fell through the ice, but was able to get out uninjured.
RCMP say they were eventually able to get the suspect off the ice, but he assaulted the officers in the process.
After taking the man into custody, RCMP said the man went into medical distress for hypothermia, and officers had to make a shelter to cover him and provide first aid.
The man had to be carried out on stretcher, as vehicles couldn't get to the spot where he was arrested.
He was taken to hospital and later released back into police custody.
He faces additional charges of two counts of assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.
-
Trades apprentice in Timmins says cancellations holding him and others backJacob Laneville of Timmins is an apprentice, learning to become a read seal heavy duty equipment mechanic. He is employed full-time, but he wants to complete two more levels of training.
-
Saskatoon mayor keeping his distance from homeless shelter clashSaskatoon mayor Charlie Clark isn't putting himself in the middle of a controversy over the Saskatoon Tribal Council's Emergency Wellness Centre and a letter from one of his colleagues on council.
-
New healthcare centre brings various services to people living in Vancouver’s DTESPeople living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside will be able to access a variety of health services all under one roof after a first-of-its kind facility officially opened its doors Wednesday.
-
'We think we'll prevail': Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club taking province, feds to courtThe Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club (VCBC) is taking the provincial and federal governments to court over continued raids and fines.
-
"This should be a homecoming": Whoop-Up Days to feature free admission, more events and activitiesWhoop-Up Days is Lethbridge's biggest summer event, drawing in around 23,000 visitors last year.
-
Camera Store says it was robbed of $30K worth of equipment in morning heistA Calgary camera shop was robbed Wednesday of an estimated $30,000 worth of equipment.
-
Ottawa River flooding touches every corner of the Ottawa ValleyAs water levels are expected to peak at the end of the week, every community along the Ottawa River in the Ottawa Valley is being impacted by flooding.
-
Hybrid shelter open, encampments remain with some unwilling to moveThe Region of Waterloo’s new tiny home hybrid shelter is now open, but what does it mean for encampments dotted across the region?
-
Ottawa firefighters quickly douse fire at Shepherds of Good HopeOttawa firefighters quickly brought a fire at an Ottawa shelter under control Wednesday afternoon.