A Victoria post-secondary institution is tackling an important issue this week in hopes of changing the culture around unwelcomed sexualize behaviour.

Sexualized Violence Awareness Week 2021 at Camosun College will include conversations, information, and workshops on the topic of sexualized and gender-based violence prevention.

Sexualized violence is an all-encompassing term that includes sexual assault, sexual abuse and sexual harassment, as well as emotional and psychological harm.

Camosun’s office of student support and the Camosun College Student Society are behind the initiative.

“We want folks to know that we are aware that this is something that, unfortunately, is ongoing in our community,” says Stephanie Pedneault a student support manager at Camosun and a registered clinical counsellor.

“Unfortunately, 71 per cent of post-secondary students in Canada have either witnessed or experienced an incident of unwelcome sexualized behaviour,” according to Pedneault.

“We know that we have students that are more vulnerable to this experience, and who are often either fearful, uncomfortable or concerned about reaching out for support.”

The Camosun counsellor hopes that the workshops this week will bring awareness and understanding to the issue.

“We want to participate in more conversations and make sure folks know how to participate in safe cultures of consent, but also know where to get help if they need it.”

People check Camosun’s Instagram page for daily live conversations between Camosun community members and representatives from local community support agencies such as Bridges for Women Society, PEERS, Men’s Therapy Centre, Island Sexual Health, and the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre.

The Camosun Sexualized Violence Awareness Week runs Feb. 8-12.