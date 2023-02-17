Sexually transmitted infection rates on the rise in Algoma
Algoma Public Health says sexually transmitted infections (STIs) continue to be a significant public health concern in the region.
The health unit is using Sexual & Reproductive Health Awareness Week as a backdrop for its latest data on STI rates in Algoma, which have seen a steady rise over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Particularly during the last two years, we've seen about a five-fold increase," said Jonathon Bouma, manager of infectious diseases at APH.
"That could be from a lack of access to care. Certainly, the treatments have changed for gonorrhea, so second-line antibiotic treatments are recommended now. So, the disease has evolved a bit to be a bit more challenging in treatment. Syphilis is a different story. It's a very nondescript disease in a lot of people. So it goes unnoticed."
Bouma said chlamydia is still the most common STI in Algoma. APH offers a number of resources to help slow the rate of infection, such as free condoms and access to testing for those without a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
Health experts at APH said regular screening for STIs is extremely important, as many diseases have few to no symptoms. As a result, the initial infection can often go unnoticed.
