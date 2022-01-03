SGI advises drivers to watch speeds at intersections in Sask.
A couple days into the New Year, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is asking residents to watch their speeds while going through intersections.
“A lot is happening at intersections - lights are changing colours, pedestrians are crossing, and vehicles are stopping and going,” said chief operating officer of the Auto Fund Penny McCune, in a news release.
“That’s why it’s so important for drivers to approach them carefully and cautiously.”
SGI says it’s “especially crucial” to be careful during winter months as intersections are slippery.
The four top reasons for causes of intersection crashes according to SGI is failure to yield, not paying attention, road conditions and following too closely.
SGI’s tips for avoiding a collision include knowing the rules of the road, staying alert, slowing down when conditions aren’t ideal and leaving a five to six-second following distance when driving on slippery roads.
Between 2016 to 2020, there have been 2,503 people injured and 31 people killed on average at intersections each year, according to SGI.
-
Calgary birding boom: Increase in bird enthusiasts hoping to find snowy owlsMore and more people have taken up the hobby of birding during the pandemic, with many hoping to find the sometimes elusive snowy owl.
-
Auston Matthews positive for COVID-19 on rapid test; Leafs will await PCR resultToronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
'We're not very hopeful': Local teacher's federation wants more safety measures in place before in-person learning returnsWith public and private schools shifting to remote learning on Jan. 5, the president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario for Waterloo Region hopes the time will be used to introduce more safety protocols in schools.
-
U.S. jury finds Theranos founder Holmes guilty of conspiring to defraud investorsA U.S. jury on Monday found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of conspiring to defraud investors in the blood testing startup. Holmes was convicted on four of 11 counts.
-
Did the coyote cull stop aggressive behaviour in Vancouver's Stanley Park? Here's an updateIt appears the cull targeting coyotes in a popular Vancouver park didn't put an end to aggressive behaviour entirely.
-
Skier rescued after breaking leg in avalanche on North ShoreA skier who was caught up in an avalanche on Hollyburn Mountain Monday survived with a broken leg, according to North Shore Rescue.
-
Residents rebuilding after fire destroys apartment on New Year's EveA large fire tore through a Sherbrook apartment building on New Year's Eve, and now residents are picking up the pieces.
-
Local businesses react to new wave of restrictionsLocal business owners are frustrated with another round of restrictions coming into effect on Wednesday.
-
Families and education workers prepare for online learningFamilies found out Monday that their children are going back to remote learning, just 48 hours before they were set to return to the classroom.