SGI advises drivers to watch speeds at intersections in Sask.

A couple days into the New Year, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is asking residents to watch their speeds while going through intersections.

“A lot is happening at intersections - lights are changing colours, pedestrians are crossing, and vehicles are stopping and going,” said chief operating officer of the Auto Fund Penny McCune, in a news release.

“That’s why it’s so important for drivers to approach them carefully and cautiously.”

SGI says it’s “especially crucial” to be careful during winter months as intersections are slippery.

The four top reasons for causes of intersection crashes according to SGI is failure to yield, not paying attention, road conditions and following too closely.

SGI’s tips for avoiding a collision include knowing the rules of the road, staying alert, slowing down when conditions aren’t ideal and leaving a five to six-second following distance when driving on slippery roads.

Between 2016 to 2020, there have been 2,503 people injured and 31 people killed on average at intersections each year, according to SGI.