SGI asking for public feedback on electric scooters

SGI is asking for the public’s feedback on the potential regulation of electric scooters on public roads.

Currently, e-scooters are not permitted on any public roads in Saskatchewan, as they are classified as unlicensed motor vehicles. However, according to SGI, e-scooters have become more prevalent in the province.

“There was some discussion recently sparked by a tweet from the Regina Police Service in the last few months that I think opened up a lot of people’s eyes that these devices aren’t really legally allowed to be operated on public roads under the traffic safety act,” said Tyler McMurchy, SGI spokesperson. “Here in Regina, due to municipal bylaw, they can’t be operated on a bike path or on a sideway either.”

The crown corporation plans to meet with municipalities, law enforcement, safety organizations, business owners and residents, to hear their thoughts on whether or not e-scooters should be allowed to operate on public roads. SGI will then decide whether to make any recommendation to government for legislative changes.

You can give your feedback by emailing autofundpartnershipsupport@sgi.sk.ca until Nov. 1. SGI will then decide whether to make any recommendations to government for legislative changes.