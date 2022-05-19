SGI begins mailing out rebate cheques
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) has begun mailing out rebate cheques to customers across the province.
The Crown corporation said approximately 603,000 $100 rebate cheques are being sent out.
Customers will receive a $100 rebate for every vehicle or motorcycle that was actively registered as of March 9, 2022.
“World events continue to put pressure on the cost of living, and SGI is proud to provide nearly $90M in relief to customers,” Minister Responsible for SGI Don Morgan said.
“Well-performing investments have brought the Auto Fund’s Rate Stabilization Reserve to a surplus, and now is a good time to put some of that money into the pockets of Saskatchewan people.”
SGI said cheques will be mailed in 10 batches between May 19-30.
“Cheques will be mailed in an order that is randomly assigned by SGI’s system, so two customers in the same household may receive their cheques up to two weeks apart,” SGI said in a release.
SGI is asking customers to call the SGI Customer Service Centre at 1-844-855-2744, if cheques are not received by June 21, 2022 or if there are questions about the amount rebated.
-
N.S. community paramedic program benefiting patient careThree years after launching, a community-based paramedic program in Nova Scotia has changed the way some patients receive care.
-
-
Ex-wife of Winnipeg man charged in 'horrifically grisly' death granted protection order, court records showA review of court records paints a disturbing picture of a Winnipeg man now charged in what the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has described as the “horrifically grisly” homicide of a young Indigenous woman in North Kildonan.
-
Vancouver Island woman searching for missing dog who's trained to help with her diabetesA Vancouver Island woman is desperately searching for her missing dog, who can help with her diabetes in an emergency.
-
Second-degree murder charges laid in Edmonton Chinatown deathsA 36-year-old man was charged with two counts of second-degree murder Friday after two men, both in their 60s, were killed in central Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Deadly fire under investigation in GeorginaOne person died when a fire broke out at a home in Georgina.
-
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in EuropeThe World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
-
Drivers in northern Ontario hit the road for the holiday weekendThe May long weekend is upon us and northern Ontarians didn't waste time Friday hitting the road and getting to their camp or cottage.
-
Alberta Mounties catch man with the golden gunA Strathmore, Alta. man is facing several charges after police say he broke into a gun club and store and stole several firearms, including a gold-coloured handgun.