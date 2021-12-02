SGI encouraging Sask. teens to start safe driving groups

SGI hopes that distributing safe driving resource kits will reduce collision rates among young drivers.

“We know youth play a critical role in influencing positive behaviour among their peers,” said SGI spokesperson Heather Anderson.

Young drivers are over represented in traffic statistics, says Anderson.

According to SGI data in 2020, drivers 19 and younger were involved in 16 per cent of all major injury collisions, causing 611 injuries and 15 deaths.

“We need to start targeting them now so that they can correct those habits and become better drivers as they continue throughout their driving career,” said Anderson.

She says the new strategy is meant to help teens establish good driving habits.

The insurance agency is sending out resource kits to high schools and youth groups across the province.

The kits contain USB memory drives with posters and information about how to start safe driving groups and how host safety events and courses.

Anderson says the kits are meant to “start a conversation about safe driving” among teens.

“I think they do enough to promote safe driving but not towards youth,” said Keestin Danielson, 16, about SGI.

Danielson completed the mandatory driver training prior to getting his driver’s license.

The Grade 10 student says he would join a peer-to-peer group if one was available.

“It could be helpful, but the hard part would be getting people to participate in the group,” said Danielson.

“If you have bad friends they will peer pressure you into stuff like that,” said Jacey Melnyk.

“I think those (SGI peer-to-peer initiatives) would influence people to drive safely.”

Topics covered in the SGI resource kits include distracted driving, speeding and impairment.

SGI says Saskatchewan teens are twice as likely as those of other ages to be injured due to impaired driving.

They’re also three-and-a-half times more likely than those of other ages to be injured due to speed-related crashes.